SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Lowered by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $259.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SAP SE has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $293.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 64.11%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

