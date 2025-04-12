Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 3148001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Sasol alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSL

Sasol Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Sasol by 184.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.