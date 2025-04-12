Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,084 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Scholastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of -91.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

