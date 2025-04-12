Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average is $199.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.2422 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

