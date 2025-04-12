Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 6,206 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,272,000 after purchasing an additional 451,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,296,000 after buying an additional 205,409 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after buying an additional 3,203,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

