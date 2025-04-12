Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,944,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the period. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $212,400,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

