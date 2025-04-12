Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.56 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock

Shares of SHV opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

