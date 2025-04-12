Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 15,868 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 181.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

