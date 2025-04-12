Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 6,252 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after buying an additional 1,636,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

