Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,808. This represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $54.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

