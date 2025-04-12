Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Price

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTE. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after buying an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after buying an additional 524,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 515,088 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

