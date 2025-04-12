Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

SBCF opened at $22.04 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 439,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at $6,850,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 654,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 201,494 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,163,000 after acquiring an additional 197,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

