Severin Hacker Sells 10,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,054.96. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total value of $3,914,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $3,339,500.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $329.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $441.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

