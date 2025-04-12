Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,318,000 after purchasing an additional 632,545 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,680,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $171.25 and a one year high of $277.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.