Shelton Capital Management Invests $230,000 in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 953,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 119,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,227,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,987,000 after acquiring an additional 628,116 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 383,400 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

