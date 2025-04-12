Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,616,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $50,205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 772,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

