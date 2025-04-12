Shelton Capital Management Lowers Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 109.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,927 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

UFPI stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.42 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.46.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

