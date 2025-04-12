Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,178,000 after acquiring an additional 123,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Qualys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd raised its position in Qualys by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 611,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,786,000 after acquiring an additional 108,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

QLYS stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.14. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $174.20.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $123,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,700,119.70. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,321,173.97. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

