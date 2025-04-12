Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $73,758,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,644,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $15,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,473.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.35 and a 52-week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

