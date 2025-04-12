Shelton Capital Management Sells 157 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Crocs were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,126,000 after buying an additional 577,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 966,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 270,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $6,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

