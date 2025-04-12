Shelton Capital Management Sells 242 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

