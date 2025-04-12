Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.08.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

