Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.24.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after buying an additional 562,774 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 350,703 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 238,478 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

