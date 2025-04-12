Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

SPG opened at $147.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

