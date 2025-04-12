Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLCN. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 131,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 27,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $18.54 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

