SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $149.90, but opened at $140.33. SiTime shares last traded at $133.09, with a volume of 36,973 shares.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41.

In related news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total value of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,545. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in SiTime by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

