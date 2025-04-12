SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 55.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 1,961.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 59,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

