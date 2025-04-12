Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 165,533 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,340.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,604. This trade represents a 31.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,245 shares of company stock worth $13,452,902. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SKX opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

