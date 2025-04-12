Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKWD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $886,987.20. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476 over the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,328 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,081 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,506,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.