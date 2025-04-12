Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 312.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 56.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,701 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:SON opened at $43.32 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 126.06%.

In related news, Director John R. Haley acquired 3,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. This represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

