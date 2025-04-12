SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,388,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,674 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $173,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $47.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

