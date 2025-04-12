SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

