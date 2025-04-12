Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

SPIR stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

In other news, CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $160,349.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,768.77. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $236,223.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,615,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,848,280.14. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,590. Company insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Spire Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 38,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Spire Global by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

