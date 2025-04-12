Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

