SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $89.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Davis Capital Management grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 85,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

