State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.07.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.