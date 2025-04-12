Sterling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,093 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after purchasing an additional 449,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,746,000 after buying an additional 157,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $116.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

