Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in NU by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,399,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $3,499,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of NU by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 1,201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $22,582,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

