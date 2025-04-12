Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. This trade represents a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,672 shares of company stock valued at $63,344,272 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.08. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 180.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

