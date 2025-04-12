Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 26,140 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $465,134,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $390,755,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,456,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,865,000 after buying an additional 682,984 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.11 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

