Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 308,968 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,968 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Permian Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 371,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 456.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 121,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at $822,525.36. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $39,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

