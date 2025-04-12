Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 5188438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

