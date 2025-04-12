Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s previous close.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 316.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 77,137 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.