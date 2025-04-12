StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.04 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.08.
Remark Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.