StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.04 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.08.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

