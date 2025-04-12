StockNews.com Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 4.6 %

KEP opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 332,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 82,902 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

