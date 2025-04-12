StockNews.com Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Korea Electric Power Stock Up 4.6 %
KEP opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $16.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
