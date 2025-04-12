StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 593809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SVI shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.47.

StorageVault Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StorageVault Canada

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,446.06. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,200 shares of company stock worth $356,509. Insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

Further Reading

