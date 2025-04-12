Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.74. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

