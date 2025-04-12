Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 929.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $229,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
