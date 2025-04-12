T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,026 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,063,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,947,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,798,000 after buying an additional 346,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,260,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after buying an additional 213,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $88.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

