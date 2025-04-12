Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $505,132,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,335,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,372,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,212,000 after buying an additional 825,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,841,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after buying an additional 318,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total transaction of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $163.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $110.09 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.